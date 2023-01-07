Brazzo praises Mathys Tel’s attacking diversity for Bayern Munich

At different times throughout the course of the season, Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich have proven that they’re not shy of scoring goals even with the departure of the prolific Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window. One player especially not shy: seventeen-year-old fresh arrival Mathys Tel.

Tel has already found the back of the net three times in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB-Pokal from a total of twelve appearances across all competitions. Since the 17-year-old joined from Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais over the summer, he has found minutes hard to come by amid the star-studded cast of attackers that Nagelsmann has at his disposal. Nevertheless, he’s still shown plenty of promise when his number has been called. His goal in the 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart even saw him become the club’s youngest ever goal scorer in the Bundesliga.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has been delighted by Tel’s output and versatility.

“He’s very comfortable playing through the center, as a striker or second striker,” Brazzo said recently to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When Mathys cuts in from the left, he can get in goal scoring situations a bit better. He’s got everything that a really good attacking player needs.”

The youngster’s work ethic has also caught Brazzo’s eye.

“Mathys is very ambitious, hard-working and has a great mentality. He works even on his days off. We all know what kind of potential he has. Mathys has everything to become a very good player. If he continues this way, he’ll have a great future ahead of him. We will build him up bit by bit,” Brazzo explained.

With a match just about every three to four days coming Bayern’s way this Rückrunde, Nagelsmann will need all of the attacking depth he can get. Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting won’t be able to play every minute of every match down the stretch, so Tel will more than likely get his chances to show what he can do as Bayern pushes across all three fronts.