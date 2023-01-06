Report: Bayern Munich plotting a shock move for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Brace yourselves, because this is a weird one. According to Media Foot, Bayern Munich may be planning a surprise move for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino. With the Brazilian’s contract coming to an end and Klopp already having Darwin Nunez at his disposal, it’s possible that the Bavarians could land him for cheap.

This isn’t the first striker to be linked with the club in recent months. With uncertainty over Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contract situation, Bayern have been looking at alternatives on the market. Tottenham Hotpsur’s Harry Kane was the top target for a long time, but that trail has gone cold in recent weeks. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram have also been linked with a move to the Sabener Strasse.

Interestingly, Firmino’s agency also represents Choupo-Moting, who is said to be attracting interest from Manchester United. It’s not impossible that the agents may push for a deal this summer to snag a hefty commission fee from their clients.

As for dealing with Liverpool, the transfer should go much more smoothly than the Sadio Mane deal went, since Bayern would not have to negotiate with the club at all. Firmino’s contract expires in 2023, which means he could simply move to Germany as a free agent. The Brazilian is no stranger to the Bundesliga, having played for Hoffenheim from 2011 to 2015.

Do you think this would be a good deal for Bayern? Comment below!