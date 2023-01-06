Breaking: Noussair Mazraoui suffers pericarditis from COVID, may miss Bayern Munich vs PSG

Oh great, this is just a disaster. 2023 is off a cursed start for Bayern Munich with Noussair Mazroaui set to miss six to eight weeks with pericarditis. The Moroccan fullback apparently suffered from severe COVID-19 during his vacation after the World Cup. Per Bild, blood tests carried out on the player revealed the need for total rest in the coming few weeks. He will be tested regularly from now on, with the doctors keeping a close eye to decide when he may resume training.

Needless to say, this news is devastating to Bayern’s hopes in the Champions League and beyond. Mazraoui was one of the best performing players in the Hinrunde, and losing him for even the first leg of the PSG tie could kill the tie. After Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer were already ruled out, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to deal with missing another key defender against the likes of Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

As you might remember, this is the second year in a row where a Bayern fullback has been ruled out due to pericarditis. Last year, Alphonso Davies was diagnosed with the issue during the winter break, and ended up missing games all the way up to the second leg vs Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-final. If Mazraoui’s recovery timeline is anything similar, there may not BE a quarter-final for him to play once he gets back.

Honestly, this news is just ... heart breaking. There’s nothing else to say. Just another instance of pure, bad luck in a season full of it.