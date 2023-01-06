Lothar Matthäus wants Yann Sommer to be Neuer’s replacement at Bayern Munich

There are still some potential roadblocks in the way, but one thing is for certain, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer wants to move to Bayern Munich and Bayern wants Sommer to come in as a replacement for Manuel Neuer. At this current juncture, Gladbach just want to ensure that they will be bringing in a Sommer replacement to make sure they don’t leave themselves without a starting, top quality keeper in the event that Sommer does, eventually, leave for Bayern. The estimated fee that Bayern would have to pay is still around 5-million euros. Verbal agreements are already even reported to be in place between Bayern and the keeper.

Former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthäus recently expressed his belief that Sommer is the prefect candidate right now because he ticks all of the boxes they’re looking for. “Bayern have a great keeper who doesn’t make a fuss in the summer when Neuer returns. It seems to me to be a very good transfer for all parties,” he wrote in a column for Sky Sports, adding that a move for the Swiss keeper “makes the most sense” for Bayern (via Az). He knows that Sommer will be well aware of the fact that Neuer could return to the number one spot for Bayern once he fully recovers from his leg break and is ready to resume play. For Bayern, that’s a good thing, because they know other keepers that might be a bit younger might not be able to get on board with that very sentiment.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp had also been a name mentioned to be a potential replacement for Neuer in case the Sommer deal didn’t work out, but Matthäus sees that as something that’s far less feasible for all parties involved. “On the one hand, he still has a contract until 2024, Frankfurt is playing against Naples in the Champions League and they are up there in the championship,” he wrote. He knows that Trapp already has an important role at Frankfurt, and one that could very well warrant Hansi Flick choosing to make him the number one keeper for Die Mannschaft.

Unlike the presumed understanding from Sommer’s perspective for when Neuer eventually returns from injury, that’s something that Matthäus feels Trapp won’t necessarily have. “And if you imagine a fight for Bayern’s goal next summer between the two international goalkeepers, then that will above all cause unrest. And Bayern certainly don’t need that. I’m clearly in favor of the solution with Yann Sommer,” he stressed.