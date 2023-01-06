 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 26 — Talking over Bayern Munich’s transfer activity including Daley Blind and Yann Sommer; The Harry Kane pipedream is over...what’s next?; Julian Nagelsmann’s coaching philosophy; & MORE!

Here we go time for Bayern Munich, eh?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

  • What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.
  • The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.
  • The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?
  • Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?
  • Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching

