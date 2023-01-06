Weekend Warm-up: What realistic move would push Bayern Munich over the top in the second half?; Throwing it back to “Busting Up a Starbucks” by Mike Doughty; The importance of Daley Blind; and MORE!

Can the “slow and steady wins the race” approach work for Bayern Munich in the Rückrunde?

The Rekordmeister is off for a training camp in Doha to prepare for the second half of the season and while the team suffered two incredibly unfortunate injuries during the World Cup break, the club appears to be avoiding panic mode despite having to face the immediate future without Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez.

Is that a good thing?

Without breaking the bank, it appears that Bayern Munich will get its replacements for Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer. Daley Blind was a free agent, who was inked to a six-month deal and will fill a vital role in Bavaria, while Yann Sommer is Bayern Munich’s primary target to replace Neuer. The Swiss international also will not cost the club much in the grand scheme of things.

Two smart, decisive, and prudent moves that could help save a season (if the Sommer deal eventually goes through).

With Blind in-house and Sommer possibly on the way, Bayern Munich could now have good depth on the backline and at goalkeeper for the second half of the season — along with an absolutely stacked roster of wingers and attacking midfielders. With Blind’s ability to fill in as a No. 6 as well, the midfield is also a little more sturdy now.

All things considered — aside from pulling off the unthinkable and getting a true, top-tier striker — it feels like Bayern Munich should feel okay about where it stands with its roster.

If, however, (and this might be a huge if) Bayern Munich has the financial wherewithal and desire to make one more cost efficient move, who should it pursue? What position could most use a jolt. Let’s explore a few not totally unattainable options that could provide the squad with a spark for the striker position:

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan : Giroud is 36 (!?) yet put in a tremendous performance at the World Cup. Bayern Munich could surround him with just as much speed and talent as he has with France. With his excellent nose for goal, the old fella might be able to produce more than either Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or makeshift No. 9 Thomas Müller. Getting Giroud might not cost much either. His contract is set to expire after this season.

Giroud is 36 (!?) yet put in a tremendous performance at the World Cup. Bayern Munich could surround him with just as much speed and talent as he has with France. With his excellent nose for goal, the old fella might be able to produce more than either Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or makeshift No. 9 Thomas Müller. Getting Giroud might not cost much either. His contract is set to expire after this season. Niclas Fullkrug, Werder Bremen: Sometimes a player has one of those “lightning in a bottle” seasons and this might be it for Fullkrug. The 29-year-old is not an anomaly or anything, he’s been solid for years, but this might be the season he is at his best. For a nominal fee, Bayern Munich should take a chance to ride that lightning.

Sometimes a player has one of those “lightning in a bottle” seasons and this might be it for Fullkrug. The 29-year-old is not an anomaly or anything, he’s been solid for years, but this might be the season he is at his best. For a nominal fee, Bayern Munich should take a chance to ride that lightning. Marcus Thuram, Borussia Mönchengladbach: By far the biggest name on this list in terms of value, the 25-year-old has an expiring deal and could be available somewhat cheaply as Die Fohlen will likely lose him and get nothing in just a few months. Unlike the other players on this list, Thuram would probably want some sort of long-term commitment.

By far the biggest name on this list in terms of value, the 25-year-old has an expiring deal and could be available somewhat cheaply as Die Fohlen will likely lose him and get nothing in just a few months. Unlike the other players on this list, Thuram would probably want some sort of long-term commitment. Simon Terodde: Another old guy, Terodde’s contract with Schalke expires in July and given the woeful state of things in Gelsenkirchen, it might not be so hard to pry away the goal scorer from Die Knappen.

What do you think? Would any of this cost-effective options help push Bayern Munich over the top for the Rückrunde? Tell us your ideas in the poll below and in the comments.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 25

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

Song of the Week: “Busting Up a Starbucks” by Mike Doughty

Ah, we are throwing this back to 2005 and to Mike Doughty.

Doughty, of course, was the lead singer of Soul Coughing (a totally underrated band that emerged in the 90s) and he put out this masterpiece in the mid-aughts that roped me right in.

If you were around at that time (I know WAY back in 2005), you will recognize some of the cultural references from the period (which I always like). Anyway, enjoy this gem...I was obsessed with the song back when it came out and still listen to it today:

Entertainment Rundown

I went back into slacker mode for my viewing, but have a few shows in the cue and will be back with a vengeance next week!

Blind Details

Of course, now we know why Daley Blind came in out of nowhere to become a short-term target for Bayern Munich. News broke early on Friday that Noussair Mazraoui will become the latest Bayern Munich player to have to sit out for an extended period.

While Mazraoui’s ailment is only expected to keep him out of the lineup for four-to-six weeks, his absence put the backline depth in a very precarious situation — especially given the uncertain state of Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard has been solid for Bayern Munich all season, but had issues with France during the World Cup and did not seem all the thrilled with his situation in Bavaria as the team ended the Hinrunde.

The move by Bayern Munich for Blind was smart and cost-conscious. Knowing what we know about Mazraoui’s situation, the Dutch veteran becomes a very important cog in Bayern Munich’s overall machine.

Injuries and illnesses, though, have a way of spreading like a virus on this squad. We already know Marcel Sabitzer will be late in flying to Doha because of a sickness. Let’s hope that will be the end of it for a while.

