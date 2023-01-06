Daily Schmankerl: A surprise goalkeeper in the mix for Bayern Munich?; Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur in on Randal Kolo Muani; Neymar to leave PSG?; Roberto Firmino’s next move; Manchester United eyeing Olivier Giroud; & MORE!

Things seem to be rounding into form for Bayern Munich to get a deal done with Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but there is a player that we had not previously heard link to the Rekordmeister, who the club apparently kicked the tires on — Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

In an interview with Johannes Ohr, Vlachodimos said he was flattered by the rumored interest:

Bayern Munich is looking for a new goalkeeper. Your wife is from Munich... Vlachodimos: FC Bayern is a huge club. Being associated with a club like that is an honor and reflects a bit on my achievements over the past few years. But that’s all speculation. I don’t deal with it and focus on the here and now.

It could all be conjecture, but there is no doubt that Bayern Munich has not left a stone unturned in its hunt to find a goalkeeper for the Rückrunde.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs competing for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker and France international Randal Kolo Muani. It seems unrealistic that either Bundesliga club would pony up nine figures, but...YOLO:

News #KoloMuani: Definitely no transfer in winter as boss Krösche confirmed yesterday! In summer, Eintracht could be open for talks but there are price expectations: Almost €90-100m confirmed. No rc! Players ambition: Frankfurt => Bayern/BVB => . @Sky_AlexB @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/wPsVxZ5Z0t — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 5, 2023

RMC Sport (as captured by 90Min.com) is also reporting that Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are also involved with Kolo Muani:

Liverpool, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is expected to be valued at €100m.

Earlier in the week, we also saw that Manchester United is in the running for Kolo Muani. Sport1’s PJ Berger provided an update on that situation:

Manchester United among top clubs interested in Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. But there is no €60m offer so far. Anyway #Eintracht will not sell RKM in January, clear position. The 24yo has a contract with the Bundesliga side til 2027, no release clause. #MUFC ⚫️ @CMoffiziell pic.twitter.com/1pVa6XM4Lv — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 5, 2023

Roberto Firmino is likely to re-up with Liverpool, but is being tempted by offers from Saudi Arabia:

News #Firmino: He is still leaning towards a contract extension with Liverpool, he is happy but no fast decision. Talks ongoing and positive. But: He has requests from Saudi Arabia. Some clubs are pushing. But not Al-Nassr. #LFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/B3h3t8QLhl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

So 2022 is over and it’s time for a retrospective. Bayern Munich had a very mediocre 2022 which saw a dearth of success domestically and internationally. While the club won a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, an early exit in the Champions League and poor showing by Bayern players at the World Cup mean that 2022 leaves a very bad taste in the mouth. However, if thing go right, 2023 could be a LOT better.

In this episode, Tom and INNN talk about the following:

Recapping how 2022 went for Bayern Munich, especially the many (many) lows.

How injuries, illness, and outgoing transfers hurt Bayern last year.

How, paradoxically, Bayern’s upcoming Champions League opponents (PSG) ended up having a great 2022.

Was 2022 worse than 2012? No, but it still feels bad.

Moving onto 2023 — do we feel optimistic about what’s coming?

Here it starts. A looooooooooong list of reasons why Bayern will have a much better 2023 compared to 2022. If you listened to the whole thing, then can you name every single one?

How the uncertainty around Manuel Neuer’s future makes it hard for the club to sign a proper replacement for this season.

Closing off our first podcast of our calendar year on an optimistic note.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is certainly feeling himself after a strong World Cup showing. The Frenchman is requesting €10 million per season as salary from Juventus.

Arsenal FC, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also rumored to be interested in Rabiot:

Adrien Rabiot is demanding a net salary of €10m in order to sign a new contract with Juventus. He has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in recent months.

It seems as if Rabiot has done a lot to get rid of his diva reputation, but is still extremely high on himself and likely won’t accept a salary from anyone if he doesn’t feel like it is rich enough.

Could Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain be coming to an end? For a cool €100 million, YOU can get Neymar for your club:

Is Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain coming to an end? As the Spanish sports newspaper Sport, based in Barcelona, ​​reports, PSG wants to sell the Brazilian superstar in the summer. Accordingly, the capital club is ready to sell Neymar for “only” 100 million euros. On the one hand, you can save the salary of the 30-year-old, which is said to be a gigantic 40 million euros per year. On the other hand, PSG wants to reposition itself around Kylian Mbappé. Neymar moved from FC Barcelona to Paris in the summer of 2017 for the world record transfer fee of 222 million euros. His contract currently runs until the summer of 2025.

I can’t see Neymar going anywhere just yet and even when he does, it feels like he could be the next major player to take a monster deal in the Middle East.

It appears that we at BFW were not the only ones who were intrigued by what we saw from Olivier Giroud at the World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United is rumored to be considering the veteran striker to fill a void on their roster:

AC Milan are confident that Olivier Giroud will reject the chance to leave the club by signing a new contract, 90min understands. The France international has been a key player for Milan this season, starting ten times in Serie A and chipping in with five goals and three assists, to go along with four goals in the Champions League. With just six months remaining on his current contract, Giroud has been touted as a possible option for Manchester United and 90min understands that intermediaries have reached out to the striker’s representatives over a possible move to Old Trafford. However, sources have confirmed that Giroud is very happy in Milan and is preparing to hold talks over a new contract with the Rossoneri, who are keen to keep the 36-year-old around. A two-year contract is expected to be offered to Giroud and the belief around San Siro is that an extension will soon be agreed.

In a weird way, this does affect Bayern Munich. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is another player rumored to be in Manchester United’s crosshairs. An acquisition of Giroud would almost certainly eliminate Choupo-Moting from consideration with the Red Devils.