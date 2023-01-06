Report: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman switches representation to CAA Base

Per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman has officially changed his representation to CAA Base, a highly reputed agency for footballers whose main offices are located in London, England. CAA Base also represents a laundry list of superstars across Europe including Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Jorginho, Raphael Varane, James Maddison, and Gleison Bremer, who Bayern was once linked with, amongst others.

Christian Emile of CAA Base, who will be directly representing Coman, was excited at the opportunity to work with the 2018 World Cup winner with France. “Coman is a world class talent, having won 27 trophies by the age of 26. We are excited to support him as he strives to achieve further success,” he said. Emile will also be working alongside Coman’s father, who has always had a big say in the dealings of his son.

Official. New agent for FC Bayern and France star Kingsley Coman, he’s now with CAA Base. #transfers



“Coman is a world class talent, having won 27 trophies by the age of 26. We are excited to support him as he strives to achieve further success”, said agent Christian Emile. pic.twitter.com/JES3IHadIZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

After extending his contract at the beginning of 2022, Coman’s current contract with Bayern runs through June 2027, though it is not yet known if his change in representation was an anticipatory move to potentially be shopped around to other clubs. So far this season, he’s made a total of 14 appearances, tallying a goal and five assists in the process. By no means has it been his best season, but he missed a handful of matches through a red card suspension from the last Bundesliga match of last season and injury.

It is also worth remembering what Coman did during the fall of 2021. He had temporarily hired Pini Zahavi to try to broker a move away from Bayern to the Premier League. At the time, he was reluctant so sign a new deal with Bayern knowing that there was plenty of interest from Premier League clubs in England. His father had also made it clear that the winger preferred a move to England, but when a move never wound up materializing, with Coman and Zahavi eventually parting ways.

Bayern fans don’t need to be reminded of the dealings they’ve had with Zahavi between both Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba, who both wound up leaving Bayern for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.