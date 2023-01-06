Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is going to leave for Real Madrid next isn’t he?

At a time where Bayern Munich is seeking its striker of the future, Manchester City star Erling Haaland could already be eyeing his next stop.

A return to Germany, however, might not be in the cards.

Football Transfers compiled some of the quotes on the situation and it is kind of crazy to hear all of the open talk on a potential transfer already.

“My impression is that he wants to demonstrate that he can win at any of the big leagues. He was in Germany for two-and-a-half years and he could do something like that in the future. Staying in the Premier League for three years and then going to Italy, Spain or France. There’s nothing firm about it, but it’s a possibility because Erling is capable of being a winner in any team,” Alf-Inge Haaland told France Football.

If you choose to read into Alf-Inge Haaland’s comments — and connect the dots on Real Madrid’s rumored interest in Erling Haaland — it is not hard to imagine that the Norwegian could be suiting up for Los Blancos in 2025 or 2026.

For his part, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not overreacting to the elder’s Haaland’s words. Haaland’s contract with Manchester City runs through 2027.

“Sometimes the players want more, and the club feel it is the right moment to do it. But the most important thing is they leave happy with the club and what they have done. Normally when you talk about transfers in Spain, Germany, England it is 10 percent more. It happens and we know it. It happens because they are really good. They are the best ages and their best years are maybe coming now. That’s why they have value in the market,” said Guardiola. “Chelsea and Arsenal have paid the money that is fair (referencing the transfers of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling), and the discussions were perfect, Txiki (Begiristain) told me. Good for both sides and really friendly.”