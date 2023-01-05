Inter Milan reportedly interested in Bayern Munich target Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich look to be set on their replacement for Manuel Neuer. At 35-years-old, Yann Sommer has done everything to prove himself at Borussia Monchengladbach and has caused the Bavarians nightmares for years now. Sommer has expressed interest in joining Bayern, and the fee sounds more than reasonable. This should be a cake walk right?

Well according to Sky Sports Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have also expressed interest in Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper now has another top club interested in his services and has choices to make. However, Inter are in talks of a free transfer at the end of the season.

This is great for Bayern as the Bundesliga champions are willing to pay a fee to acquire his services. While Gladbach might not be usually willing to let go of their star goalkeeper, they are actively looking to sign Jonas Omlin for Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Inter Milan already has André Onana and Samir Handanovic so it doesn’t make sense for Sommer when he can walk right into the starting lineup at Bayern, for at least the rest of the season.

It is truly the perfect solution for Bayern Munich, but Gladbach still has to be willing to let him go. Gladbach coach Daniel Farke, wants the Swiss goalkeeper to stay. He said, “We have no intention of giving him up.” [Bild]

Sommer isn’t the only goalkeeper on Bayern’s radar as Kevin Trapp is also said to be a point of conversation. Whatever Bayern does, they need to make a move soon.