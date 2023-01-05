Breaking: Bayern Munich officially inks Daley Blind to short-term deal

After reports broke earlier today, Bayern Munich officially announced the signing of former Ajax defender and Netherlands international Daley Blind.

Blind, who also had stints with FC Groningen and Manchester United, will turn 33-years-old in March and provide Bayern Munich depth at center-back, left-back, and in the defensive midfielder.

Blind also “knows” German, which will help ease his transition to the club:

The news of Blind’s signing shocked many Bayern Munich fans as he was completely off the radar of any transfer rumors. Regardless, the veteran should aptly fill a number of roles and has been know to be a vocal presence and leader during the course of his career.

“I can hardly wait to play here. We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles – and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I’ll give everything for Bayern Munich,” Blind said in a release from Bayern Munich.

Blind’s ability to play three different positions should also help Bayern Munich ease the pain of losing Lucas Hernandez, who was a starting center-back, but also a very effect left-back when called up on to fill-in for Alphonso Davies.

As stated above, Blind’s contract will run through the end of this season.