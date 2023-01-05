What Daley Blind will bring to the table for Bayern Munich

When word started to circulate that Bayern Munich was closing in on a deal with former Ajax defender Daley Blind, a fervor hit because the move was both unexpected and potentially offered a quality, affordable solution to the backline’s depth issue.

Let’s take a brief look at what Blind will bring to the table at Bayern Munich:

Position

Blind will be able to provide depth at left-back, center-back, and also as a defensive midfielder. All of those positions could have used another body. Left-back currently has Alphonso Davies as the starter with Josip Stanišić and Noussair Mazraoui as alternatives.

At center-back, Bayern Munich has Dayot Upamcano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, and Stanišić as possibilities. At defensive midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch can all play the spot, though, Kimmich and Sabitzer are the only two players who have excelled there this season. Goretzka is more of a No. 8, while the club has identified Gravenberch as a No. 10.

Plug-n-Play

According to Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg, Blind “knows” German, which will alleviate some of the problems with integration. Having Dutchman like De Ligt and Gravenberch, along with Mazraoui (Moroccan, but played at Ajax) should help as well.

Cost

Blind will cost Bayern Munich nothing as far as a transfer fee goes and will earn somewhere between €2 million to €2.5 million at Bayern Munich.

Summary

This was a prudent, smart, and extremely financially sound move for Bayern Munich. At a time where the club needed a sensible and affordable move, Bayern Munich was able to get one done with very little disruption to the squad.