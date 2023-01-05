 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich can sign Yann Sommer if Borussia Mönchengladbach signs Jonas Omlin

Could we finally see Sommer in Bayern red?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and goalkeeper Yann Sommer already have everything lined up for the Swiss ‘keeper’s move to Bavaria, stopped only by Borussia Mönchengladbach’s own search for a goalie, and that may be Ligue 1 club Montpellier’s Jonas Omlin.

According to a report from BILD (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Gladbach are very interested in the French club’s Swiss goalie and set with a price of €7 million. Should Die Fohlen sign Omlin, then they would let Sommer go to Bayern where he is expected to sign a contract that runs through 2025.

This is positive news in Bayern’s hunt for the Manuel Neuer replacement and that search might be ending soon. Sommer has grown to become unpopular with Bayern fans in recent memory, for he has pulled off spectacular performances against Die Rekordmeister. That could finally change as he dons the gloves and wears a shirt that bears five stars above the logo.

