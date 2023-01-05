Bayern Munich to hold on to Josip Stanišić despite Daley Blind transfer

In what has caught many off guard, Bayern Munich have snapped up former Manchester United and Ajax defender/midfielder Daley Blind. The 32-year-old Dutchman will be the stand in for the injured Lucas Hernandez who will miss the rest of the season following an injury while on duty with the French national team. That would mean that they may have to let players go such as Josip Stanišić, but Bayern will be keeping him.

Sport journalist Kerry Hau:

Despite the blind transfer, those responsible want to continue to hold on to Josip Stanišić, who helped out in training and in some games as a left-back in the first half of the season. As of today, a loan is not an option.

Bayern clearly want to develop Stanišić by keeping him here and not loan him out like they did with Alexander Nübel. Although the arrival of Blind limits the 22-year-old’s playing time, that shouldn’t be a problem as Blind is at the moment a short term fix.