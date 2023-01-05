Update: Daley Blind lands in Munich for medical, Bayern Munich to pay no transfer fee

According to Telegraaf, one of the best sources for news about Dutch footballers, Bayern Munich is about to make a move for AFC Ajax star Daley Blind. The 32-year-old central defender is reportedly already on his way to Germany, where he will likely undergo a medical and sign a contract straight after. This news literally came out of nowhere — no one was even reporting it as a possibility.

For Blind, the move obviously makes sense. He gets a final career move to a top club, with the promise of competing for the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League. For Bayern, meanwhile, the idea is probably to get some more defensive cover on the roster. After the season-ending injury to Lucas Hernandez at the World Cup, the club have only Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Benjamin Pavard as first-team capable center-backs, with Pavard also needed at right-back.

The addition of an experienced player in Blind will help Julian Nagelsmann manage his roster more easily, and could be crucial in the latter half of the season when games come thick and fast. Also, an experienced hand could lend some crucial advice to younger defenders like Upa and De Ligt in training.

Overall, this transfer is a huge surprise, but a welcome one. We await confirmation from other sources.

Update

Confirmed! We even have the red Audi in the picture. Only the medical is left now.

News #Blind: He is in Munich now to undergo his medical. He arrived the hospital. Didn’t get a confirmation about an option until 2024. For now it’s a deal until summer. Makes sense to have a experienced backup behind Davies and for the central Defence. @hannessude @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/XLCNHmBvQl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 5, 2023

Blind terminated his contract with Ajax by mutual consent, so Bayern gets him for free. Meanwhile, Falk says that Blind’s contract only lasts six months, with no option until 2024 like it was previously reported.