Bayern Munich holds first talks with Choupo-Moting as Manchester United circles

Bayern Munich’s executive director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe met on Wednesday with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s agent and father, Just Moting, to open talks about extending the beloved German-Cameroonian striker. Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the talks went well, but a decision remains to be seen.

News Choupo-Moting: First meeting about a new contract between Salihamidzic, Neppe, Choupos father & his agent today. Good talks but no fast decision. He doesn’t want to be the backup next season. Clubs like #MUFC still pushing for a transfer in winter. @Sky_Torben @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/BVIfyeI2LE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

Choupo-Moting and Bayern find themselves in an interesting situation. The 33-year-old late-bloomer has filled the void left by the departure of Robert Lewandowski better than anyone— well, almost anyone —could have imagined. Choupo scored 11 goals in 16 games for Bayern this fall, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He arrived as a backup striker, but has performed as a starter and would ostensibly like to remain one.

Sky Sport reports that Choupo-Moting is seeking a bigger role at the club and a larger salary to match. If Bayern signs a star striker, however, Choupo-Moting could be tempted to leave Munich. Manchester United, which just put Cristiano Ronaldo out to pasture in sunny Saudi Arabia, is in the market for a striker, and Choupo-Moting — 33 years old to Ronaldo’s soon to be 38 — would fill an acute need.

Choupo-Moting already has offers from various clubs, according to Sky, and Manchester United is indeed very interested. Barring a surprise winter transfer, negotiations between Bayern and Choupo-Moting will be complicated.