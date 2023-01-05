 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s World Cup mainstays get a longer break after all

Imagine getting gifted two days of paid leave by your employers. These guys are lucky.

By Frank Mo
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

According to BILD, and captured by @iMiaSanMia, the five Bayern Munich players who reached the semi finals of the World Cup (therefore, not the Germans) will get a slightly longer break than the rest of the team.

This follows a report that Josip Stanisic, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard, the players in question, all missed out on training on Wednesday while everybody else resumed team training. BILD reports that this extended break will last until January 6th, when the club’s warm-weather training camp in Qatar starts.

Yeah, the extended break is really short. But it is likely so because the team, including the five aforementioned players, will need to use the entire two weeks in order to bring the momentum back that saw Bayern finish so strongly before the World Cup. And with a Champions League Round of 16 clash with PSG looming in the distance and Bayern far from comfortable at the top of the Bundesliga table, that momentum will be as crucial as can be.

