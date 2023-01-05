Report: Bayern Munich set to announce transfer of Konrad Laimer on a free

Bayern Munich have long been reported to be closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer — a Julian Nagelsmann favorite from his days at the Red Bull club, valued for his versatility as well as his pressing intensity. Laimer’s contract is now within six months of expiry, officially freeing him up to sign his next deal with another club.

And so now, per kicker, the announcement date is closing in:

Konrad Laimer's free transfer to Bayern will be announced this month. Deal is as good as done. The Austrian midfielder will sign a 4-5 year contract [@FrankLinkesch, @kicker] pic.twitter.com/adXTJ8cHP5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 4, 2023

The timeline recalls Niklas Süle’s move from Bavaria to Borussia Dortmund last year. “As good as done” isn’t “done”, however, so for the eagerly anticipating Bayern fans it’s good to hold the popcorn just a bit. Remember when Leroy Sané was set to arrive from Manchester City, only to promptly tear his ACL? Sané arrived eventually, but that was a giant wrench tossed into that summer’s initial transfer window plans.

Laimer’s reported contract length would put him in the 2027 or 2028 class of expiring contracts. He’d join a midfield that already features Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and former Leipzig man Marcel Sabitzer, and might also deputize in defense, where Nagelsmann’s inverting right-back position can call for similar skills as those the midfielder already possesses. With Benjamin Pavard’s Bayern future uncertain, Laimer looks to be a natural fit — though questions will abound as to where he’ll stack up among the manager’s first choice lineups.

Leipzig currently sit third in the Bundesliga and will face Bayern in the league restart on January 20. Laimer’s current season has been beset by injuries, but he’ll look to help Leipzig retain their Champions League position before jetting off to Bavaria next season.