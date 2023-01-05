With Harry Kane almost assuredly off the table for Bayern Munich, what’s next?

Bayern Munich’s hopes to land Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane certainly took a hit on Wednesday.

Not only did we see the report that Bayern Munich was having internal doubts about the reality of a move, but SBN’s own authority on everything Tottenham Hotspur threw more cold water on the rumor.

So...what’s next?

Robert Lewandowski’s exit has been a major blow for the Bavarians and while players such as Choupo-Moting have come in and done serviceable jobs, a big name is needed up top. As great as Choupo-Moting has been, he isn’t a player you want starting up top in a Champions League final.

Kane, on the other hand, would have been an exceptional replacement for our departed Polish striker. It was reported in December that Bayern Munich were ready to step up their pursuits of the English captain, but now things aren’t looking so great.

Now, Bayern bosses are growing increasingly doubtful that Kane would be willing to leave the Premier League. As the English captain, it would surely be a shock move to go to Bayern Munich but it makes plenty of sense for the Munich side.

What other big targets might be next? Knowing Bayern Munich, settling for anything less than a “sure thing” would be unacceptable in this case. As of now, both Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel should be considered to be in the mix as the next No. 9, but here is a quick look at who from outside the club might be in the discussion:

Randal Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt: The hottest name associated with Bayern Munich, Kolo Muani's track record might not be substantial enough for the Bavarians to throw a ton of cash at.

Marcus Thuram, Borussia Mönchengladbach: One of the most persistent names linked to Bayern Munich, Thuram has other suitors including Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who can offer the player much more money.

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund: Moukoko and BVB cannot get on the same page as Dortmund is wary of bucking up for a big salary. Bayern Munich, however, will face stiff competition for Moukoko and likely would get outbid.

Niclas Füllkrug, Werder Bremen: While not necessarily the big name that is desired, Füllkrug could be a cheap bridge to the next expensive striker.

