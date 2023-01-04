Breaking: Bayern Munich agrees to personal terms with Gladbach’s Yann Sommer

According to a report from Sky sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has agreed to terms with Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Now, the Bavarians will seek to work out a transfer fee agreement with Die Fohlen:

Bayern have agreed personal terms with Yann Sommer. As of now, no official bid was made to Gladbach. Gladbach would only let Sommer go if they find a replacement. Potential deal still expected to take a while (unlikely to be done by Friday).

There have been rumors that there are two options for inking Sommer: A six-month agreement or a long-term deal. The uncertainty of what Manuel Neuer’s limitations (if any) might be when he returns from injury could push Bayern Munich to think about an extended stay for the Swiss international.

As for Alexander Nübel, all things are pointing to a longer stay with AS Monaco (Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia):

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell wants to keep Alexander Nübel permanently. Nübel is not pushing for a return to Bayern and not putting any pressure on Monaco. The tendency as of now is towards staying in France.

As stated above, Gladbach’s willingness to part with Sommer will depend on the club’s ability to find a replacement. Die Fohlen has been linked to Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who plays for FC Copenhagen.

German outlet kicker had a report of its own on the situation as well. For Nübel, the situation is complicated as Plettenberg indicated:

The Nübel file has not yet been closed, even if he recently publicly expressed little interest in returning to Munich prematurely from his loan to AS Monaco. According to kicker information, Bayern are still trying to find a solution with Nübel’s current club, but would have to pay a fee. The talks are ongoing. However, communication with Monaco continues to be difficult. Sports director Paul Mitchell was recently ill and difficult to reach, and the AS managers must always consult with the investor. Whether Bayern get Nübel ultimately depends on Monaco’s will and money. Any differences between the Nübel party and Bayern could be cleared up in talks.

As for Sommer, the biggest question is whether or not he would make the move for the rest of the season or on a longer-term basis:

At the same time, the Munich team is also working on a transfer from Sommer. The 34-year-old from Switzerland fits the job profile perfectly: he’s good at football, speaks German and knows the Bundesliga. His contract in Mönchengladbach still runs for six months, so summer would be affordable. It would also have to be clarified whether he would only come for half a year or sign for the long term.

Finally, that “internal deadline” we have heard so much about for the club to get a deal done by Friday seems to be hogwash according to kicker. Salihamidžić will get as much time as he needs to make something happen.