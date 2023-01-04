Bayern Munich are looking for a new right back...and the answer may be in Asia

Signing a new goalkeeper has been the talk of the town on Säbener Straße nowadays, but looking further, it seems Bayern Munich are also looking for a new right back. According to Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (and captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are looking for “a young, talented prospective player for the position — and not an expensive star.”

As of now, Noussair Mazraoui has made the right back position his own, and Benjamin Pavard is waiting, should his services be needed. Josip Stanišić can also play on the right. However, both Stanišić and Mazraoui are not just seen as right backs, but surplus left backs as well, especially in light of Lucas Hernandez’s ACL injury. Meanwhile, rumors are coming out that Pavard will leave Bayern in the summer. Whether those rumors will come true remains to be seen, but just to be on the safe side, Bayern are on the hunt for someone who can take his place.

Quality players aren’t easy to come by in any position, especially players who are Bayern caliber. Full backs, however, are even rarer. This is probably why Bayern are not looking for a big name that would cost them too much, but rather a young prospect who could well go the way of, say, Alphonso Davies or someone.

Luckily for Bayern, there are a few right back starlets out there. One such player is Hwang Jae-won of South Korea. Hailing from the small port city of Boryeong, Hwang made his professional debut last year with Daegu FC. Despite the pressure of being a pro, however, the youngster hit the ground running immediately with his new club, becoming Daegu’s starting right back after only six rounds of league play. He scored his first senior goal against Pohang Steelers in early May, and recorded two assists against the same team a few weeks later. He was rightfully named Young Player of the Month after his good performances.

Hwang went on to play 42 games in all competitions, and was one of the standout rookies of the season. As a result, he was named as one of the ten most promising young right backs in the world by the CIES Football Observatory, becoming the only Asian player to make the list. His performances also landed him a spot on the Korean U-23 national team, and is set to play at the Asian Games later this year, and, if he keeps his form up, the Olympics next year.

This writer was lucky enough to be at the two aforementioned games against Pohang, and Hwang definitely made a good impression. Is he good enough to play for Bayern? Maybe, maybe not, but Bayern already has a good track record with Korean talents, with Jeong Woo-yeong and Lee Hyun-ju both making their marks on Bayern II. Besides, being young, promising, cheap, and marketable, Hwang may just be the player that Bayern is looking for. Young players are always hit or miss, and this is a low-risk buy that could, if the stars align, end up being a bargain in the long run.