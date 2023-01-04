Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could play hardball with Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could potentially lay down a set of demands to Bayern Munich in order for the club to have any hope of keeping him.

The Cameroon international is “open” to inking a contract extension in Bavaria, but might want assurances that the club will not go out and sign another striker:

The first talks with the management of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting over a new contract are planned for the upcoming weeks. Choupo is open to extending his contract at Bayern, but doesn’t want a big name striker to be signed. The player has several offers from abroad.

At this point, it is hard to fathom that Bayern Munich would be willing to adhere to any such demand regarding the team adding another striker. It is also believed that Manchester United has interest in Choupo-Moting, but it is really not hard to conceive of teams in each of Europe’s top five leagues that might be willing to give the 33-year-old an opportunity to mane the No. 9 position.

Interesting days are certainly ahead for Choupo-Moting.