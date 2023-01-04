Doubts growing at Bayern Munich in loose pursuit of Harry Kane

Bayern Munich still has ambitions of eventually landing a big-name striker at the club to fill the shoes left behind by Robert Lewandowski when he left for FC Barcelona over the summer.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has proven to be a viable option up top for Julian Nagelsmann so far this season, having already tallied a total of 11 goals and three assists from 16 appearances across all competitions. His form has perhaps even caught even the biggest Choupo-Moting fans by a bit of surprise, but it’s been a luxury for Nagelsmann and Bayern, as Sadio Mane was not bought from Liverpool over the summer to be the replacement for Lewandowski.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was the marquee name that Bayern has been linked with in terms of trying to bring a top-class striker to the club, but it’s now looking more and more likely that the England captain won’t be convinced to leave the Premier League for Bayern. There was always the question of potentially being outpriced by Tottenham’s valuation of the striker looming over Bayern’s heads, but that’s only one part of the equation for all parties.

Per new information from Sport Bild (@iMiaSanMia), Bayern is internally growing increasingly doubtful that Kane would be willing to leave the Premier League for a move to the Bundesliga’s Rekordmeister. After all, Bayern or not, a pathway from the Premier League and transferring to the Bundesliga is not a move that we often see in the transfer market, and more times than not, it winds up working the other way around, as it did for Kane’s teammate at Tottenham, Heung-Min Son, who used to play for Bayer Leverkusen up until 2015.

For now, Bayern has to be considering other options as it’s looking less realistic to expect Kane to be seriously interested to leave England’s top flight, even if his current Spurs contract is set to expire in June 2024. He has verbally expressed his interest to stay and work alongside Antonio Conte, but there has been no progression at the club in terms of getting him to sign a new, long-term deal. Bayern has since expressed interest in both Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, which either could be far more realistic and feasible for the club, especially considering Kane’s current market value is 90-million euros, which could easily increase before this summer’s transfer window opens.