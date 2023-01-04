Gladbach boss relaxed on rumors linking Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has heard the rumors linking his star goalkeeper Yann Sommer to Bundesliga power Bayern Munich.

Some coaches might start freaking out over the thought of losing such a key player to a league rival, but Farke seems calm about the situation.

“I’m totally relaxed because there are always discussions about good players. He’s one of Europe’s best goalkeepers. He has a contract until the summer and we have no intention at all of letting him go,” Farke told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Why should we let such a goalkeeper go? There would have to be very, very good reasons for wanting to let such a quality player go. On the contrary - we want to extend the contract with Yann. There will be talks soon. We have one of the best goalkeepers in Europe under contract and we have ambitions. For that we need Yann Sommer. Why would we let him go? There’s no reason for that at all.”

While Farke is playing it cool, Sommer is reportedly talking with his teammates about a move to Bayern Munich. Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl issued the following report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Yann Sommer has already spoken to his Gladbach teammates about his potential move to FC Bayern. Bayern want the new goalkeeper to be on the plane to Doha with the team on Friday.

Whatever the case, things could happen quickly — one way or the other.