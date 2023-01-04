Eintracht Frankfurt bosses scoff at rumors linking Bayern Munich to Kevin Trapp

Those rumors linking Bayern Munich to Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper and Germany international Kevin Trapp are being strongly swatted away by some pretty important people with Die Adler.

Per Sport1, manager Oliver Glasner thoroughly dismissed the Trapp-to-Bayern stories:

Is Kevin Trapp an issue at Bayern? The picture reported on Monday that Munich had asked the goalkeeper of Eintracht Frankfurt about Manuel Neuer’s injury. According to SPORT1 information, this track has not been hot so far, which Eintracht trainer Oliver Glasner has now confirmed. “If I were angry about what I see or read everywhere, I would be in a really bad mood. But that’s not me,” said the 48-year-old at the start of training for the SGE. “So many things are written. I’m always in contact with the guys and you find me pretty relaxed. So the Trapp rumor was rather amusing.”

Glasner was not the only person from Eintracht Frankfurt to chime in, however. Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche spoke to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) and also denied the report.

“It’s a story made up by the agents — complete nonsense,” Krösche said.