Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain vying for Bundesliga midfielder

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is among a set of clubs looking at Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

A U-21 player for France, Kone has one goal and one assist in 15 games across all competitions this season for Die Fohlen. In addition to the Bavarians, Liverpool FC, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all rumored to be keeping a close eye on the central midfielder.

Kone is currently valued at €25 million per Transfermarkt:

Many top clubs are following French big talent Manu Kone. Been told summer is move most likely plan for player, agents and ‘Gladbach. ⭐️ #transfers



FC Bayern, Newcastle, PSG and also Liverpool (Bellingham remains their n1 priority) are well informed on Kone’s situation. pic.twitter.com/zjFqcHytI5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

With Ryan Gravenberch being considered more of an attacking midfielder at this stage, Bayern Munich could potentially be looking to backfill roster slots behind Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer at the No. 8 and No. 6 positions.

The Rekordmeister is rumored to already have closed a deal with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, but — if true — Laimer would not join Bayern Munich until next season.

Kone’s current deal with Gladbach runs through the 2024/25 season.