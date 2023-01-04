 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain vying for Bundesliga midfielder

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is among a set of clubs looking at Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

A U-21 player for France, Kone has one goal and one assist in 15 games across all competitions this season for Die Fohlen. In addition to the Bavarians, Liverpool FC, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all rumored to be keeping a close eye on the central midfielder.

Kone is currently valued at €25 million per Transfermarkt:

With Ryan Gravenberch being considered more of an attacking midfielder at this stage, Bayern Munich could potentially be looking to backfill roster slots behind Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer at the No. 8 and No. 6 positions.

The Rekordmeister is rumored to already have closed a deal with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, but — if true — Laimer would not join Bayern Munich until next season.

Kone’s current deal with Gladbach runs through the 2024/25 season.

