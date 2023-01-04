Bundesliga Watch: Youssoufa Moukoko inching closer to leaving Borussia Dortmund

Regarded as one of the upcoming stars of the game, Borussia Dortmund and Germany attacker Youssoufa Moukoko is full of potential and just needs to develop properly. The catch? It may not be in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to Sky journos Sven Westerschulze and Jesco von Eichmann (via fellow Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg), Moukoko met with Dortmund officials in secret for contract talks before Christmas. The 18-year-old apparently wants €10 million when he re-ups with Dortmund but Die Schwarzgelben appear to be more stingy than league rivals Bayern Munich, whom Moukoko was linked to at one point.

Dortmund have been talking about their ambitions for some time now and it includes one-upping Bayern, but their “buy low, sell high” mindset is probably not going to get them anywhere. Had they kept their previous players like Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Christian Pulisic and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (both Chelsea FC), they would definitely be proper title challengers.

Moukoko is currently being linked to FC Barcelona.