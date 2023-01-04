BFW Midseason Breakdown: The results are in...see which Bayern Munich players were winners in your eyes

Bayern Munich’s Hinrunde was successful on many levels and now the results are also in for BFW’s Midseason Breakdown. Let’s take a look at the winners:

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Jamal Musiala — 55%

Jamal Musiala — 55% Runner-up: Joshua Kimmich — 28%

Joshua Kimmich — 28% Third place: Thomas Müller — 4% (more total votes)

Analysis: For as good — and valuable — as Musiala was, I had Kimmich here just based on the fact that if he was missing, I feel like the team would have been stuck in a tailspin. It seems that Müller’s value off of the scoresheet is recognized by fans, but the same voters were hoping to see a little more production from him (see the Most Disappointing Player category). Some might think Leroy Sané or Sadio Mané should have gotten more votes here, but I think the position they play and how many good options there are on the wings worked against them. Müller edged Upamecano by one vote for that third place slot.

Most Outstanding Player

Winner: Jamal Musiala — 78%

Jamal Musiala — 78% Runner-up: Leroy Sané — 6%

Leroy Sané — 6% Third place: Joshua Kimmich — 5%

Analysis: When it comes down being outstanding in the Hinrunde, no one was better than Musiala. Sané was a good choice for second place even though he did have a down moments. Sané’s presence was threatening and dangerous to the opposition for much of the first half of the season. Kimmich, as always it seems, was very solid.

Most Improved Player

Winner: Jamal Musiala — 33%

Jamal Musiala — 33% Runner-up: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — 23% (more total votes)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — 23% (more total votes) Third place: Dayot Upamecano — 23%

Analysis: Musiala was a sweeping force in these awards. Choupo-Moting edged Upamecano by five votes for second place. I had Sabitzer as my own choice given how he came back to life after a dormant 2021/22 season. All were good choices, so I had zero beef with how things played out.

Best Attacker

Winner: Jamal Musiala — 55%

Jamal Musiala — 55% Runner-up: Leroy Sané — 14%

Leroy Sané — 14% Third place: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — 4% (more total votes)

Analysis: It is tough to argue with how this played out, though, Choupo-Moting edged Sadio Mané by just one vote for third place and you could make a very strong case that there was at least a little recency bias there.

Best Midfielder

Winner: Joshua Kimmich — 80%

Joshua Kimmich — 80% Runner-up: Marcel Sabitzer — 11%

Marcel Sabitzer — 11% Third place: Leon Goretzka — 9%

Analysis: This group ended relatively close to how it should have. Kimmich was the best, but did appear to wear down at times. Sabitzer was very good during his stint as a starter and Goretzka’s sample size was pretty small, but he was good for the majority of the time he was available.

Best Defender/Goalkeeper

Winner: Dayot Upamecano — 40%

Dayot Upamecano — 40% Runner-up: Lucas Hernandez — 35%

Lucas Hernandez — 35% Third place: Matthijs de Ligt — 11%

Analysis: I don’t think Benjamin Pavard got quite enough love for this category (3%), when he might have been the club’s most consistent defender. Aside of one boneheaded penalty in the DFL-Supercup, Pavard was pretty rock solid. It is hard to argue against Upamecano and Hernandez, though (I personally had Hernandez rated higher). De Ligt was a solid third choice, but did have his issues with decision-making.

Biggest Disappointment

Winner: Sadio Mané — 23%

Sadio Mané — 23% Runner-up: Thomas Müller — 21%

Thomas Müller — 21% Third place: Serge Gnabry — 12% (more total votes)

Analysis: Mané had his ups and downs, but for those expecting him to replace Lewandowski’s production, there was disappointment. Müller faded down the stretch of the Hinrunde and then got injured. Surely, this was one of the most ineffective periods of his career after a somewhat strong start to the season. Gnabry is a roller coaster ride and some folks are sick of the extreme highs and lows he tends to produce.