Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea vying for youngster; Bayern focused on Randal Kolo Muani in summer; Cristiano Ronaldo won’t go to Newcastle; Olivier Giroud to MLS?; Joao Felix will cost a ton on loan; Frenkie de Jong angers FC Barcelona; & MORE!

With Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuits of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp either being flagged as “difficult” or “complete nonsense”, along with the Rekordmeister’s inability to convince loanee Alexander Nübel to return home from AS Monaco, the focus could be back on Leeds United youngster Illan Meslier.

Unfortunately for the Bavarians, they are not alone. Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are both reportedly interested in the 22-year-old Frenchman as well:

Ilan Meslier, 22, continues to break Leeds precocity records. Youngest goalkeeper in history to reach 50 Premier League games, youngest goalkeeper in English league history to achieve 10 clean sheets. He will play his 90th match this Wednesday against West Ham. The former Lorient could shake up the Leeds transfer window this winter. Bayern Munich, which is looking for a replacement for Manuel Neuer (injured until the end of the season), is interested in his profile. Newcastle are also following him very closely to attract a player who has the record number of saves in a match this season (9 against Liverpool on October 29). Finally, Chelsea, who are starting from further away, are watching the goalkeeper’s situation very carefully. If no sale price has filtered on the side of Leeds, it is also that the English club which does not want to part with the player this winter will not be easily convinced. The club is aware that replacing Illan Meslier in a difficult goalkeeping market will not be easy. In the short or medium term, the player who rises to almost 2 meters will want to go and test himself in a more ambitious club to reach the France A team?

The feeling here is that Sommer is still the main focus for Bayern Munich and that Meslier would be a longshot. Meslier is valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt, which would seem to be too rich for Bayern Munich’s blood at this stage.

The recent reports linking Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani might be holding some major water. According to L’Equipe, Bayern Munich could be poised to make a strong proposal to Die Adler for the player during the summer transfer window:

Bayern have been following Randal Kolo Muani before the World Cup. The club contacted his entourage and expressed their interest. Kolo Muani is a priority for Bayern in the summer. Despite a contract until 2027, Frankfurt are aware it’ll be tough to keep the striker.

SC Freiburg forward Kevin Schade appears to be on his way to Brentford:

News Kevin #Schade: He is on his way to London now! Medical at Brentford soon. Initial loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for fee in region of £20m. #BrentfordFC @SkySportsLyall @SkySportDE https://t.co/v11DAjMbna — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 3, 2023

According to Taylor Twellman, Oliver Giroud could be a fit in MLS:

Keep an eye on Olivier Giroud....turned down the latest offer from Milan.



Has real interest in coming to @MLS and is currently exploring it with a few teams.



36 years old but still fit and in the right situation, he works and could score goals. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 3, 2023

Giroud looked pretty damn good during the World Cup. I wouldn’t even mind Giroud with Bayern Munich for the rest of this season, but he could do some damage in MLS if he stays healthy and fit.

Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix is still drawing interest from teams in England:

New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge Mendes #transfers



Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. pic.twitter.com/x4CISwAC8m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

To get Felix, however, might be complicated. According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, and Chelsea showed interest in Felix, but have all balked because of the cost. What’s the cost you ask? Well, for a six-month loan, €22 million:

After the first requests received for Joao #Felix, it seems that the price set by #Atleti for a 6-month loan is around €22m.



❌ The clubs that to date shown interest in the player (#MUFC, #AFC, #CFC), consider this cost too high: evolving situation. ⚽ @stevek9KS1TV pic.twitter.com/apBfO7b4fF — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 29, 2022

FC Barcelona is apparently upset with Frenkie de Jong because he — allegedly — wants to join Manchester United:

Frenkie de Jong has angered Barcelona officials by admitting his desire to join Manchester United this summer, 12 months after he refused their attempts to ship him to Old Trafford.

This should probably be worded a little different, but PSG’s Kylian Mbappe had the most league goals in the calendar year 2022 per Fox:

Kylian Mbappé outscored everybody in Europe's top 5️⃣ leagues in 2022!



Who will have the most goals scored in 2023? pic.twitter.com/NCxFK58SPM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 2, 2023

I care way more about who had more across all competitions to be honest.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a clause in his deal with Al-Nassr that would allow him to bolt Saudi Arabia in favor of Newcastle United should the Magpies qualify for the Champions League:

Timo Werner got a nice reception in his return to ball work at RB Leipzig:

⚽ @TimoWerner is back on the ball and the lads are loving it! pic.twitter.com/aMYrOqkJzs — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 3, 2023

So 2022 is over and it’s time for a retrospective. Bayern Munich had a very mediocre 2022 which saw a dearth of success domestically and internationally. While the club won a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, an early exit in the Champions League and poor showing by Bayern players at the World Cup mean that 2022 leaves a very bad taste in the mouth. However, if thing go right, 2023 could be a LOT better.

In this episode, Tom and INNN talk about the following: