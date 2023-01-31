Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch drawing interest near transfer deadline amid playing time issues

Manchester United will be without Christian Eriksen likely for the remainder of the season after he suffered a serious ankle injury in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Reading last weekend. As a result, they’re making serious inquiries to get a replacement midfielder before the winter transfer window closes and Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer is a name that’s towards the top of their list. The Austrian has struggled to get a foothold in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting lineup selections since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, the same period that Nagelsmann came to the club to take over for Hansi Flick.

Chief football writer for the Independent, Miguel Delaney, has reported that Chelsea FC has also inquired about Sabitzer in addition to Manchester United, and the London-based outfit are already on the verge of spending upwards of 300-million pounds this winter. Todd Boehly has made his intentions quite clear as far as wanting to get Chelsea back towards the top four, which they currently are nowhere near in the Premier League table.

He also reports that United had asked about Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch, who only just joined from AFC Ajax this past summer. Gravenberch has struggled to get minutes under Nagelsmann and has voiced his frustrations more than once to the media. He was even slated to start in Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, but didn’t make it into the stating eleven selection and was instead used as a second half substitute.

The difference from Bayern’s perspective between the Dutchman and Sabitzer is the fact that he’s much newer in the squad and thus still has more time to be able to prove himself with the chances that he is given. Sabitzer has had more time to do so and hasn’t really staked his claim to the best of his ability, at least based off of what he was able to do with RB Leipzig during his tenure there.

Chelsea’s move for SL Benfica and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez also hangs in the balance, which is why they are still also considering Sabitzer. Regardless, though, whether it’s United or Chelsea, it does look like Sabitzer’s time at Bayern is up, even if it’s just a loan spell that could potentially lead to a permanent sale.