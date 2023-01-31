Breaking: Chelsea might be out on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer; Manchester United is exploring a loan with Christian Eriksen out for months (Update #4)

Update #4: 9:10 AM — Eriksen might be out until May

If Manchester United is looking for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to fill in for Christian Eriksen, it could be a long-term assignment for this season. The Danish star could be out until May: (per the Manchester United club website):

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. Our Danish midfielder was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win, after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll, who was later sent off for two bookable offences. While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May. The 30-year-old’s absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

Update #3: 9:00 AM — Chelsea out on Sabitzer? United wants a loan?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea FC could be out on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, which could grease the path for Manchester United to land the Austrian:

Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave and Manchester United are now pushing in talks with Bayern. Discussions on the formula of the deal, ongoing. #MUFC #DeadlineDay



Chelsea are currently busy with other deals and not with Sabitzer as things stand. pic.twitter.com/biAyw4XkXW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Sport1’s Kerry Hau is reporting that Sabitzer wants a full transfer, while Manchester United might be leaning toward a loan:

Sabitzer und ManUnited – es laufen Gespräche und der Spieler kann sich einen Transfer gut vorstellen, kurz vor dem Abschluss ist der Deal aber nicht. United würde gerne erstmal leihen, daher gibt es mehrere Modelle zu diskutieren. Die Zeit rennt, Ausgang offen! #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 31, 2023

Sabitzer and ManUnited – talks are underway and the player can well imagine a transfer, but the deal is not close to completion. United would like to go on loan first, so there are several models to discuss. Time is running, the exit is open! #FCBayern @SPORT1

Update #2: 8:50AM EST — Sabitzer wants to leave Bayern, Chelsea still fighting for him

According to Bild, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has surveyed the current — and future — landscape in the club’s central midfield and has decide that he wants to leave:

Marcel Sabitzer has decided to leave FC Bayern due to the lack of game time and the imminent signing of Konrad Laimer. With Christian Eriksen currently injured, Sabitzer could find his way into Manchester United's starting XI straight away [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 31, 2023

Christian Eriksen’s injury at Manchester United will allow Sabitzer a quick chance at field time, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg says that the race between Manchester United and Chelsea is far from over:

❗️X News #Sabitzer: Been told that #MUFC is pushing a lot because of the injury of Eriksen. ManUnited has good chances. Sabitzer is ready to leave Munich today BUT: Negotiations with @ManUtd AND #CFC now as revealed. Open race. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/HmvTvpaok6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023

Update #1: 8:35AM EST — United could be close to a deal on Sabitzer

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United and Bayern Munich could be nearing a deal for Marcel Sabitzer;

❗ Marcel Sabitzer is on the verge of joining Manchester United. The midfielder did not train with the team today [@cfbayern, @altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/WMMUjn8aoj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 31, 2023

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is in talks with both Chelsea FC and Manchester United over midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, an Austrian international who had a phenomenal first half of the season, seemingly looks like the odd man out of the midfield rotation behind starters Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

While Sabitzer did a fantastic job filling in while Goretzka was out in the Hinrunde, his place on the squad has become complicated. In addition to Kimmich and Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch has voiced his displeasure to the media twice in recent months about his lack of playing time, which has put the club in a bind when it comes to how to best manage all of the talent in the central midfield. Gravenberch was even linked to several clubs in recent weeks, including Liverpool FC.

In addition, manager Julian Nagelsmann recently dropped Jamal Musiala into the mix at the position to make room for Thomas Müller in the starting XI:

Sabitzer’s career at Bayern Munich flopped initially as he never looked comfortable last season. However, the star veteran, who can absolutely be a starter for another club, rebounded nicely during this campaign into a dependable compliment to Kimmich while the duo played together in the first half of the season.