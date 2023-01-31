 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Chelsea might be out on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer; Manchester United is exploring a loan with Christian Eriksen out for months (Update #4)

Could Marcel Sabitzer leave Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Doha Training Camp - Day 5 Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Update #4: 9:10 AM — Eriksen might be out until May

If Manchester United is looking for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to fill in for Christian Eriksen, it could be a long-term assignment for this season. The Danish star could be out until May: (per the Manchester United club website):

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

Our Danish midfielder was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win, after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll, who was later sent off for two bookable offences.

While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.

The 30-year-old’s absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

Update #3: 9:00 AM — Chelsea out on Sabitzer? United wants a loan?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea FC could be out on Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, which could grease the path for Manchester United to land the Austrian:

Meanwhile, Sport1’s Kerry Hau is reporting that Sabitzer wants a full transfer, while Manchester United might be leaning toward a loan:

Sabitzer and ManUnited – talks are underway and the player can well imagine a transfer, but the deal is not close to completion. United would like to go on loan first, so there are several models to discuss. Time is running, the exit is open! #FCBayern @SPORT1

Update #2: 8:50AM EST — Sabitzer wants to leave Bayern, Chelsea still fighting for him

According to Bild, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has surveyed the current — and future — landscape in the club’s central midfield and has decide that he wants to leave:

Christian Eriksen’s injury at Manchester United will allow Sabitzer a quick chance at field time, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg says that the race between Manchester United and Chelsea is far from over:

Update #1: 8:35AM EST — United could be close to a deal on Sabitzer

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United and Bayern Munich could be nearing a deal for Marcel Sabitzer;

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is in talks with both Chelsea FC and Manchester United over midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, an Austrian international who had a phenomenal first half of the season, seemingly looks like the odd man out of the midfield rotation behind starters Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

While Sabitzer did a fantastic job filling in while Goretzka was out in the Hinrunde, his place on the squad has become complicated. In addition to Kimmich and Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch has voiced his displeasure to the media twice in recent months about his lack of playing time, which has put the club in a bind when it comes to how to best manage all of the talent in the central midfield. Gravenberch was even linked to several clubs in recent weeks, including Liverpool FC.

In addition, manager Julian Nagelsmann recently dropped Jamal Musiala into the mix at the position to make room for Thomas Müller in the starting XI:

Sabitzer’s career at Bayern Munich flopped initially as he never looked comfortable last season. However, the star veteran, who can absolutely be a starter for another club, rebounded nicely during this campaign into a dependable compliment to Kimmich while the duo played together in the first half of the season.

