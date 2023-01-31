Drop in performance for “unfocused” Alphonso Davies, worries Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), part of the reasoning behind Bayern Munich’s acquisition of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City was the club’s concern over the recent dip in form from Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian star, who burst on to the scene at Bayern Munich during the 2019/20 season, has not looked like the same player of late — and the club has noticed per Hau:

Even though Bayern were interested for a long time, the move wasn’t planned as Cancelo wasn’t on the market before last weekend. Nagelsmann had already given (Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo”) Salihamidžić the name of Cancelo last year. A short conversation between the coach and Brazzo was enough. Cancelo is mainly planned at right-back but can also play on the left. Bayern are aware of Davies’ current drop in performance — the Canadian seemed unfocused and not quite fit in the first three games of the new year. Blind is planned more of a backup center-back.

Davies’ development has appeared to hit a plateau of late and his positioning sometimes leaves the other members of backline scrambling to cover the gaping holes in the defense. There is nothing to say that is not something he can overcome, but some of the issues started to get exposed last season and have not improved.

Surely, Bayern Munich will continue to work with Davies to help him get to where he needs to be — he is far too talented to just give up on.