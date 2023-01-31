 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Official: Joao Cancelo signs for Bayern Munich, takes the #22 shirt

The former Manchester City fullback is one of the biggest moves of the winter.

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

This must be the biggest winter window in the history of Bayern Munich. Having already signed Daley Blind and Yann Sommer, the Bavarians have revealed one last transfer coup — Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. The Portuguese fullback will sign a six-month deal until the end of the season, at which point the Bavarians have an option to buy.

Here is the official announcement by the club. Cancelo has taken the #22 shirt.

This transfer practically came out of nowhere, with the first rumors coming out yesterday afternoon in Europe. By then, things were already moving fast — the paperwork between the clubs was signed, and Cancelo was already on a plane to Munich for his medical. The KGB wishes they were this stealthy.

The player himself seemed pleased with the move, saying:

“FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team. I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”

Reportedly, winning the Champions League was the major motivator behind Cancelo’s choice of destination. With his ability to play both left and right-back, he will be a key signing to bolster Julian Nagelsmann’s squad ahead of the knockout rounds — now only two weeks away.

Servus, Joao!

