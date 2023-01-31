Daily Schmankerl: Josip Stanišić won’t leave Bayern Munich, but Benjamin Pavard might amid FC Barcelona interest; Nicolo Zaniolo, Isco on the move to Germany?; Julian Draxler headed back to PSG?; Barca still wants Joao Felix; and MORE!

One of the first thoughts that many Bayern Munich fans had when the news broke that the club was bringing in Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo on a loan was what effect it might have on the future of Josip Stanišić.

Well, according to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Stanišić’s status will not change and the Croatia international intends to stay with Bayern Munich:

Josip Stanisic ist trotz des Cancelo-Deals weder ein Verkaufs- noch ein Leihkandidat. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) January 30, 2023

Despite the Cancelo deal, Josip Stanisic is neither a candidate for sale nor a loan.

While Stanišić is planning on staying with Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard might have one foot out the door. Pavard now looks like he is set for a move during the summer transfer window:

Kein sofortiger Abgang: Pavard bleibt bis zum Saisonende! Unabhängig von Cancelo will er im Sommer aber wechseln. Wunschziel: Barça. Sein Management arbeitet bereits an einem Transfer zu den Katalanen – mithilfe von Laporta-Freund Pini Zahavi als Vermittler. #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 30, 2023

No immediate departure: Pavard stays until the end of the season! Regardless of Cancelo, he wants to change in the summer. Desired destination: Barça. His management is already working on a transfer to the Catalans - with the help of Laporta friend Pini Zahavi as an intermediary. #FCBayern @SPORT1

More alarming than anything that happened on Monday was the word that Pavard is out of shape (which explains why he was dropped from the starting XI against Eintracht Frankfurt).

Related Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich was years in the making

Bayern Munich gave its fans a heck of a start to the work week, eh?

Coming off of another draw over the weekend — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt — the club made a move for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo to shake things up on the backline...but why?

There could be a bunch of reasons and we explore them all! Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s loan move for Cancelo, why it was done, who it affects, and why this could mean the end of the road for Benjamin Pavard.

A look at Bayern Munich’s draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and why things should eventually settle into a comfort zone for the players. Will be it be in time for the squad to knock Paris Saint-Germain? We’ll see.

A preview of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal match against Mainz 05.

With Dani Olmo out for up to five weeks due to a torn muscle, RB Leipzig is looking at both Isco and Nicolo Zaniolo:

According to kicker, RB Leipzig is desperately trying to find a replacement for Dani Olmo. The Spanish national player and top performer tore a muscle fiber against VfB Stuttgart and is now expected to be out for up to five weeks. Since top scorer Christopher Nkunku (torn knee ligament) will also not be available for weeks, RB boss Max Eberl is feverishly exploring the transfer market so as not to lose sight of the ambitious goals for the season. The idea is not to oblige a talent, but rather to provide reliable immediate help! According to Sky information, the Saxons, who have been unbeaten in 16 competitive games in all competitions, are apparently interested in an ex-real star. There would be no transfer fee for the five-time Champions League winner, as ex-club Sevilla FC terminated his contract at the end of December. In addition to Isco, the name of Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma) also haunts the trade fair city.

RB Leipzig fell out of of the race for Isco by the end of the day, however. The former Real Madrid star could be headed to Union Berlin, though:

News #Isco: Leipzig has inquired about him because of Olmo. But we’ve been told that RB is out of the race now. Union is working on his transfer! Talks about numbers took place. He could get a six-months-contract. Low salary and signing fee. @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/gk7I9V68pQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2023

Crazily, it seems like it’s really happening:

❗️❗️❗️XXL EXCLUSIVE News #Isco: DONE DEAL! He will join @fcunion as revealed. Been told he will sign a contract until 2024 + 1. Medical tomorrow! It’s unbelievable but true: Isco will join UNION! @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/PCxB5fqyaQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2023

For his part, Zaniolo was linked to Bayern Munich back in the day.

Sign me up for this:

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed schedule — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeah, there is A LOT going on, but we are covering it all here! Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview for Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

There seems to be a changing of opinion on Leon Goretzka — and is Ryan Gravenberch going to take over Goretzka’s starting role?

FC Barcelona tried to hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Konrad Laimer and the word that Marcel Sabitzer might want to stay.

Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are probably off the table for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s plan for the attack and why it is a mess.

Some thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us — and some news on the future of Cobra Kai.

FC Barcelona is still trying to find a way to bring in Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix during the summer. Felix is currently on loan with Chelsea FC:

Barcelona have held talks with the entourage of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, currently on loan with Chelsea, in the hope he becomes available for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

In a completely odd twist, Paris Saint-Germain might need to bring Julian Draxler back to the club in order for Keylor Navas to leave:

Strange transfer problem for PSG! Reserve goalkeeper Keylor Navas wants to join Nottingham Forest, while Paris are ready to loan the 36-year-old goalkeeper from Costa Rica. But there’s a catch. As the renowned French journalist and transfer expert Loic Tanzi ( L’Équipe and RMC Sport ) reports, the capitals must first end an ongoing loan in order to be able to hand over Navas. Background: The new rules (effective July 1, 2022) only allow eight players over the age of 21 to be loaned out at the same time. As PSG has already reached that number, one of the players on loan would have to return to the club before the end of the transfer window. And one of them is Julian Draxler. The 29-year-old has been playing for Benfica this season but his performances have been disappointing so far. The offensive player was in the league four times in the starting XI and has only two goals in 17 competitive games. Not exactly an application for a return. But anyway there are doubts about Tanzi’s version. Because PSG may not have reached the eight-player limit. Both junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Colin Dagba (Racing Straßburg) were actually trained in the club itself and would therefore not fall under the stricter loan regulation.

Something is not adding up at Bayern Munich these days. Three points from three games means Bayern’s challengers are all catching up and we have a Bundesliga title race on our hands! In this podcast, we look at the following: