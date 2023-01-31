Daley Blind adjusting quite nicely to life at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has not gotten off to a blazing start in 2023, but that does not mean things are all sour around the team.

Newcomer Daley Blind has had to integrate into an extremely talented squad during a high-pressure timeframe. The Dutchman, however, said things are going very well for him personally and with his teammates.

“The team’s helped me settle in quick. Of course, it helps also that the Dutch guys who are here already. They help me a lot. I’m working on my German. It takes a bit of time, but it’s also good. You see everything is at a top level. You have everything to adapt quickly and what you need to get to the top level,” Blind told Bundesliga.com as made available to Bavarian Football Works.

Blind noted that there is never an easy day and that always have to remain sharp at Bayern Munich.

“The intensity is quite high – a bit higher than I’m used to at the moment. Of course, I had some time off due to the conditions at Ajax. I had some more time off, so I went from zero to 100 really quick. But I enjoy every moment,” Blind said. “I know if you go to a club like Bayern Munich that the intensity is very high. Of course, it’s top level. I want to adapt as quick as possible.”

One aspect of his new work that Blind is especially a fan of is the training environment under manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“It’s great to have trained in my career with different coaches. And also now with Julian Nagelsmann. You see his idea on the pitch, how he wants to explain it to the players. It’s really interesting and I hope to learn a lot about it,” Blind said.

While not expected to have a starting role, Blind is a very important part of the backline given his versatility. The more comfortable he gets off the pitch, the easier things will be when he does get his number called.