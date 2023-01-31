Former Germany coach Joachim Löw linked with Belgium job

Most Germany fans know who Joachim Löw is. He was Die Mannschaft’s coach from 2006 to 2021 and played nice football for the most part of his reign, culminating in Germany winning their first World Cup as a unified nation.

Things have gone downhill after the 2017 Confederations Cup win, with humiliating exits in the 2018 World Cup group stage and in the Round of 16 at Euro 2021 and resigned after the latter. He has since been replaced by former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, but “Jogi” might be in action again with Belgium.

According to a report by Niewusblad Belgium (as captured by Twitter account @Footballogue), Löw joins ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and former Chelsea FC and Marseille gaffer Andre Villas-Boas in contention for the spot vacated by Roberto Martinez following Belgium’s group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

