Auto-bahnned: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn loses his driver’s license again

Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn was known for his fiery and frankly terrifying persona in his playing days, but has since mellowed down as he grew older and has found himself working for his playing club. There’s one area, however, that Der Titan seems to run into trouble every time: driving. He’s just lost his license again.

A report from German news outlet Sport Bild (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) said that Kahn has repeated a speeding offense and lost his license for the second time since February 2022, where he was suspended for a month for the same offense and required his wife Svenja driving him to and from Sabener Straße.

It looks like Kahn is a huge fan of Initial D, or Grand Theft Auto, one or the other. He likes to speed through the roads of Germany and just live life, you know? It’s weird that someone like Jamal Musiala – who once needed his mum to drive him to training – has his license while Kahn, who is 34 years older, lost his twice in the space of one year.