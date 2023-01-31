Meet Tuva Hansen, Bayern Munich’s newest defender

Catching up on some winter transfer window activity for the FC Bayern Frauen — they’ve added Tuva Hansen from Norwegian champions SK Brann Kvinner. The signing was prompted by current injuries in the Bayern Munich squad, such as that of right-back Giulia Gwinn, as confirmed by sporting director Bianca Rech.

Hansen’s contract will run through 2026, and she has versatility across the defensive back-line. She has been a nailed-on starter in Norway’s Toppserien for years and arrives at a critical juncture for the Bavarians, whose Champions League campaign will soon be underway again.

“I think it’s really unique to have a team at such a high level that integrates new players so quickly,” Hansen said in an interview last month for FCBayern.com.

At Bayern, Hansen will re-united with a former coach in Alexander Straus.

“He’s a very good coach,” Hansen said of the first-year Bayern head coach. “I believe in him. He’s tactically very good but also sees the character of the players as part of the bigger picture. That’s special.”

The Frauen return to action on February 5 against Potsdam in the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga.