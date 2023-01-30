Bavarian Podcast Works S5E31: Reacting to Bayern Munich’s move for Manchester City star Joao Cancelo; Assessing what’s going on with Bayern; Previewing Bayern vs. Mainz 05 in the DFB-Pokal; and MORE!

Bayern Munich gave its fans a heck of a start to the work week, eh?

Coming off of another draw over the weekend — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt — the club made a move for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo to shake things up on the backline...but why?

There could be a bunch of reasons and we explore them all! Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s loan move for Cancelo, why it was done, who it affects, and why this could mean the end of the road for Benjamin Pavard.

A look at Bayern Munich’s draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and why things should eventually settle into a comfort zone for the players. Will be it be in time for the squad to knock Paris Saint-Germain? We’ll see.

A preview of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal match against Mainz 05.

