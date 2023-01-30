Cancelled-oh: Bouna Sarr to challenge new Bayern Munich player Joao Cancelo for playing time?

You’re all aware that Bayern Munich pulled off one of the most efficient transfers that the club has ever done, suddenly getting Portuguese wide back Joao Cancelo from Premier League team Manchester City on a loan. This move was probably fast tracked by Noussair Mazraoui’s lengthy spell on the sidelines, Benjamin Pavard being linked with a move away to FC Barcelona, or Matthijs de Ligt being in the crosshairs of the legal system due to Juventus being a horribly rub club.

However, it is expected that Cancelo will have to fight for minutes at right-back because of a certain Frenchman; not Pavard, but Bouna Sarr. Twitter account @iMiaSanMia reported that the 31-year-old former Marseille player is back in training after fitness issues.

This is terrible timing for Cancelo who will have to fight with someone with the distinction of staying in Munich after a friendly game. No one has seen a better right-back than the legendary Alvaro Odriozola who won five trophies despite playing only 10 games which is probably the best trophies-to-wins ratio in the history of football. Cancelo has his work cut out for him.