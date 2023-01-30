Breaking: Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City

Um excuse me, but WHAT? According to Florian Plettenberg, who is more reliable than clockwork, Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo will join Bayern Munich on loan this winter. We have zero other details right now, but this could end up being the biggest move of the winter if true.

Cancelo mainly plays as a right-back, but is also more than capable of playing as a left-back for Pep Guardiola’s men. With both Lucas Hernandez and Noussair Mazraoui set to miss large parts of the campaign with injury/illness, it’s a move that makes perfect sense. Except, HOW did Brazzo get City to agree to this? Some kind of Guardiola connection? We didn’t even know that Cancelo was on the market. He’s played 26 games for Man City this season accumulating over 1,800 minutes (via transfermarkt).

❗️XXL News: Cancelo will join FC Bayern via loan! #MCFC @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2023

If you need more sources, well, there is the equally reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic:

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich set to sign full-back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. Likely to include buy option. 28yo Portugal international has seen #MCFC minutes limited recently + #FCBayern long-term admirers. W/ @polballus for@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/JyM32rNz5d — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 30, 2023

No news on the loan fee or whether this will come with an option/obligation to buy. We can assume that Bayern will pay the full salary for the player during his loan here, which is how these deals generally tend to work. Six months of salary isn’t a lot — hopefully it means that the board has seen the three consecutive draws that team has had in 2023 and decided that the coach needs some help.

Or maybe there’s trouble brewing over the horizon? Maybe Mazraoui’s health is worse than thought, or Matthijs de Ligt’s legal problems in Italy are about to catch up to him. Whatever it is, we’ll keep a close eye on this news in the coming hours, so stay tuned!

Since the cup tied rule no longer exists, Joao Cancelo would be able to play for Bayern Munich vs PSG in the Champions League next month.