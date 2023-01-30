Bavarian Loan Works: Vidovic scores twice, Singh makes his season debut, and Leitzig crashes out of another cup competition.

The 2. Bundesliga is back, which brought the long-awaited season debut for Sarpreet Singh. It was also a big week for Vidovic, an OK week for Malik Tillman and Alexander Nübel, and a bad week for Janina Leitzig. Check out what all of Bayern Munich’s loanees did this week!

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel started and played the full 90 minutes away to Marseille. He was credited with five saves, but he was also credited with an error that led to Marseille’s only goal on the night. Nübel’s performance was enough to get a road draw against one of their direct competitors in the table.

Monaco will host Auxerre on Wednesday and then travel to face Clermont Foot on Saturday — both in league play.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

After beating St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup last week, Rangers hosted them in league play. Tillman started and played 72 minutes. In his time on the field, Tillman only recorded one shot — which went wide of the goal — but he did have three key passes, creating chances for his teammates to shoot. Shortly before coming off, Tillman also received his fourth yellow card of the season for a bad foul.

Rangers will travel to Edinburgh to play Hearts on Wednesday and then will host Ross County on Saturday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic.

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started in both league games last week for Vitesse. On Wednesday, Vitesse hosted FC Twente. Down 1-0 early, Vidovic equalized with a close-range shot from a tight angle. Vitesse would go on to take the lead before conceding another goal and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

On Saturday, Vitesse traveled to play SC Heerenveen. After conceding first again, Vitesse went on to win 3-1. Vidovic got the eventual winner shortly before halftime — making it two goals in as many matches! In both matches, Vidovic had 100% shot efficiency — putting five of five shots on target over the two matches.

Vitesse will take on FC Emmen on the road on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

After a long battle with injury in the fall and a never-ending World Cup break for the 2. Bundesliga, Sarpreet Singh finally made his season debut as a 65th minute sub. Unfortunately, he was not able to help the 10-man Regensburg as they fell 2-0 at Darmstadt.

Singh will hope to get more time next week as Regensburg host Arminia Bielefeld.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was left on the bench as an unused sub in Hannover’s match against 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

Hannover will travel to Hamburg to play St. Pauli on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the 18-man roster for Magdeburg’s 3-2 loss away to Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Magdeburg will host Karlsruher SC on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken went on the road to play SC Verl on Saturday. Already down 1-0, Cuni came into the match in the 70th minute. Unfortunately, he was not able to help his team get a result. Saarbrücken went on to lose 2-0.

Saarbrücken will host Elversberg on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 0-0 draw against Freiburg II.

Aue will travel to play VfL Osnabrück on Saturday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC hosted Reading in the Women’s FA Cup. Leitzig started and played 120 minutes plus penalties. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and then each team scored one in extra time. Unfortunately, Leicester fell 3-2 in penalty kicks and were eliminated from the second cup competition in as many weeks.

Leicester City WFC will host Manchester City in league play on Saturday.