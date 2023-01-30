Germany to play Peru and Belgium during March international break

Germany’s first two opponents for the calendar year have been selected. Hansi Flick’s side will face Belgium and Peru in the March international break.

Because of the qualifiers for Euro 2024, which Germany is exempt from as the hosts, facing European teams will be a challenge. The only way Germany can face other European teams is if they have an ‘off’ fixture - for example, if there are only five teams in one qualifying group, one team will be exempt from playing while the other four teams play each other in pairs.

One such team is Belgium, who are in a group with Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, and Estonia. Like Germany, Belgium also suffered a group stage exit at the past World Cup, and are looking for redemption at the upcoming Euros. Germany will face Belgium on the 28th of March at the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne. The last meeting between the two sides was well over a decade ago, in a Euro 2012 qualifier in October 2011. Germany won 3-1.

Before they meet Belgium, Germany will face a South American team for the first time in almost four years, the last time being a friendly against Argentina in late 2019. Opponents Peru did not make it to the World Cup finals, but is still a formidable opponent. Germany last faced Peru in a friendly back in 2018, when they won 2-1. Germany will play Peru on the 25th of March at the Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Germany’s opponents for the remainder of the year have not yet been finalized. Possible European opponents include Sweden and Poland, who both have off days in June, and England and France in October.