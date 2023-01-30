Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is still complaining about playing time; Thomas Delaney and Thorgan Hazard on the move?; PSG nearing getting its man for the backline?; and MORE!

If Ryan Gravenberch’s first season with Bayern Munich will be remembered for anything, it will likely be the incessant whining about playing time.

After voicing his displeasure during the Hinrunde, Gravenberch is back at it once more as he is griping over not featuring against Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend (per kicker journalist Georg Holzner):

Ryan Gravenberch was disappointed after the game against Frankfurt and told @kicker he "had expected to start" [@georg_holzner] pic.twitter.com/UvLlPRd6cZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 29, 2023

I get that sitting the bench stinks, but what did he expect when he signed his deal? He does know he inked a deal with a team that already had Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer, right?

This situation befuddles me. Gravenberch might be the fourth or fifth (if you count Jamal Musiala in that mix) best central midfielder on the squad.

Perhaps the young fella should keep his complaints between him and the coaching staff while his team is struggling. It’s a bad, selfish look from a player who has not done anything yet to warrant a bigger role than he already has.

Rangers FC has its eyes on keeping Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman, but it might not be easy:

Bayern Munich hold a buy-back option for Malik Tillman if Rangers opt to make his loan move from the Allianz Arena permanent, according to The Athletic. It’s understood Rangers want to secure the 20-year-old on a permanent agreement once his loan deal expires in the summer (The Athletic, 25 January). However, it’s believed there are “conditions” which need to be considered when it comes to the American’s potential move to Ibrox. “Rangers want to secure the USMNT international on a permanent deal once his loan from Bayern Munich expires in the summer, but there will be conditions in the agreement to be considered,” wrote The Athletic. “While there is the option of a buy clause for Rangers in this loan deal, there is also a buyback option for Bayern should the move be made permanent.”

RB Leipzig will no longer be sporting Nike kits:

New outfitter deal apparently for RB Leipzig! According to Bild, RB and the previous jersey supplier Nike will part ways next year when the ten-year contract signed in 2014 expires. A new partner is already set: According to the report, head coach Marco Rose’s team will soon be equipped by Puma - just like Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, for example. And the deal concluded in this context obviously has it all. Again, it should be a ten-year contract with a total volume of 150 million euros. According to further information, this also includes the clothing and equipment.

Something is not adding up at Bayern Munich these days. Three points from three games means Bayern’s challengers are all catching up and we have a Bundesliga title race on our hands! In this podcast, we look at the following:

The starting lineups for both Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt

Thoughts on Yann Sommer and how he has been doing

A deep-ish dive into Bayern’s back-line including Josip Stanisic getting a start

A look at how Thomas Müller’s inclusion changed up the game including Leroy Sane’s positioning

Improvements in this game compared to the previous two games

What might actually be the problem right now

A look at how Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano performed

It looks like Thorgan Hazard will be leaving Borussia Dortmund:

#BVB - Thorgan Hazard steht, wie berichtet, heute nicht im Kader und soll noch in diesem Winter weg. Nun öffnet sich ein Türchen: PSV Eindhoven ist am 29 Jahre alten Flügelspieler interessiert. Im Gespräch ist eine Leihe mit Option. @RikElfrink berichtete zuerst. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 29, 2023

#BVB - As reported, Thorgan Hazard is not in the squad today and should be gone this winter. Now a little door is opening: PSV Eindhoven is interested in the 29-year-old winger. A loan with an option is under discussion. @RikElfrink reported first. @SPORT1

Hoffenheim’s pursuit of Benfica’s Thomas Delaney seems to be finalized:

It looks like Paris-Saint Germain will get Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, but it is still questionable if the club will be able to bring him to France before the winter transfer window closes:

Milan Škriniar has already signed as Paris Saint-Germain player — it’s 100% done for June 2023 on a free transfer, here we go #PSG



Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an opening bid to anticipate Škriniar deal in January but Inter want €20m fee.



Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/H1nIXbwbjt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed in — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode: