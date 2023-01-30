Report: Bayern Munich would only sell Kingsley Coman for €100m

Kingsley Coman looks set to stay at Bayern Munich, per a new report shared by Sky’s Florian Plettenberg on Friday. Coman recently switched agents, which has been the basis of much speculation — why the move now? Was it to engineer a transfer away from Bavaria?

But Plettenberg tweeted that despite the speculation, Coman was viewed internally as the team’s best winger when healthy, and therefore the Bayern bosses at least have no plans to try to sell him. Interestingly, Plettenberg referenced “rumors abroad” about a player swap transfer with AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, but these do not appear to be serious at this time.

Plettenberg doesn’t close the door, however. A high barrier to entry — quoted here as €100m — suggests that Coman isn’t completely untouchable. One would think that’s pretty much a hands-off price, but could it be — for example — a “fund our Harry Kane purchase from Tottenham” price? Why float any possible willingness to talk at all?

Coman has spent a lot of time on the bench in 22/23, but the situation (and the tactics) may be tilting in his favor. Now fit, healthy, and the team’s apparent top winger, Julian Nagelsmann may rely on him more than ever in the second half of the campaign.

Additionally, Coman’s status may be clarifying in the long term. The other two top wingers, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané, are not by preference wide players in the same way; Gnabry likes to get near goal and Sané has become a half-space playmaker. Last summer’s transfer window adds Sadio Mané and Mathys Tel may be the closer analogues, but both may have a future either further advanced and central, or on the opposite flank as the right — which Coman now has a chance to make his own.