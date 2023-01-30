Ctrl + Shift + N: Germany coach Hansi Flick and staff going incognito

Former Bayern Munich and current German national team coach Hansi Flick has just come off a subpar outing at the World Cup, and now has to rework his approach to games. Included in that approach is going to stadiums with his crew undetected to watch players who could potentially be called up to the national team.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Flick and his assistants want to avoid assumptions about squad selections (especially if a player from a certain club has gotten attention across Germany), so their aim is to go to stadiums and watch players without being identified. The 57-year-old coach is also about to include surprise selections by the next international break where they host Peru and Belgium.

Flick will have one extra spot available as he agreed with his former Bayern charge Thomas Müller to sit out the games against said teams.