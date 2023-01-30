Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala says World Cup was a learning experience

The World Cup in 2022 came and left with a bang. It thrilled, it wowed, it drew in large crowds. But it also frustrated many fans and players of countries that fell out of the running far too early. One such country was Germany, embarrassingly finishing third in a group of Japan, Spain and Costa Rica. Bayern Munich and Germany’s Jamal Musiala, in his first World Cup ever at just 19 years old, could have been forgiven for looking back at this World Cup and seeing nothing positive.

Yet, as Musiala explains to bundesliga.com, it’s not quite that simple. “It was a big learning curve. To play in the World Cup was also an amazing feeling and was a dream of mine.”

Of course, the negative aspects are impossible to ignore but Musiala sees it as an educational experience. “It wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to go, but I will take it as motivation going forward and the lessons from it for hopefully the next one.”