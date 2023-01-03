VfB Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa visits Bayern Munich’s Säbener Straße campus

VfB Stuttgart defender and Croatia international player Borna Sosa was on the campus ground of Bayern Munich earlier today according to a report from Sky Sport’s Torben Hoffmann.

Is the Rekordmeister preparing a crazy, unforeseen transfer swoop for the talented 24-year-old? Is there concern about the future of Alphonso Davies amid recent rumors of a pursuit from Real Madrid.

Not quite.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg issued a tweet capturing Hoffmann’s report stating that Sosa visited Säbener Straße to see a doctor for muscular issues that he is experiencing:

News #Sosa: He was at Säbener Straße today & made pictures with fans! Story via @Sky_Torben. But: We‘ve been told he will NOT join Bayern! He was in Munich due to muscular problems & visited a doctor on site. He will travel to Marbella for the training camp soon. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/wdu42hbytl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 3, 2023

Funny enough, Sosa was rumored to be a target for Bayern Munich in the recent past and Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a big fan of Sosa. In fact, it was reported last February that Nagelsmann actually put in a formal request to the club to bring in Sosa, but it was denied due to the presence of so many players capable of manning the left-back position.

At the time of Nagelsmann’s request last season, Bayern Munich had Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Josip Stanišić, and Omar Richards all capable of playing left-back at the time.