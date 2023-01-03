 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VfB Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa visits Bayern Munich’s Säbener Straße campus

The one-time Bayern Munich transfer target spent some time on the club grounds.

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

VfB Stuttgart defender and Croatia international player Borna Sosa was on the campus ground of Bayern Munich earlier today according to a report from Sky Sport’s Torben Hoffmann.

Is the Rekordmeister preparing a crazy, unforeseen transfer swoop for the talented 24-year-old? Is there concern about the future of Alphonso Davies amid recent rumors of a pursuit from Real Madrid.

Not quite.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg issued a tweet capturing Hoffmann’s report stating that Sosa visited Säbener Straße to see a doctor for muscular issues that he is experiencing:

Funny enough, Sosa was rumored to be a target for Bayern Munich in the recent past and Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a big fan of Sosa. In fact, it was reported last February that Nagelsmann actually put in a formal request to the club to bring in Sosa, but it was denied due to the presence of so many players capable of manning the left-back position.

At the time of Nagelsmann’s request last season, Bayern Munich had Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Josip Stanišić, and Omar Richards all capable of playing left-back at the time.

