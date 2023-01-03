Conflicting reports: Gladbach’s Yann Sommer won’t be easy to get for Bayern Munich, but could ink a long-term deal if he moves

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s pathway to bringing in Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, might not exactly be clear.

While Sommer reportedly wants a move to Bayern Munich, the situation was classified as “difficult”:

News Yann Sommer: He wants to join Bayern but it’s not close to be done. A lot of things still have to be clarified. So it’s an open race and still difficult. Gladbach is looking for successors. Monaco will not release (Alexander) Nübel at this stage.

At this stage, the clock is ticking and will likely fly right by Bayern Munich’s rumored internal deadline of January 6th to have the situation settled. Surely, it could still happen by that date, but talks with Sommer — and Gladbach’s effort to ink a successor to Sommer — need to hasten.

One option that Die Fohlen is working on is Australia international Mathew Ryan, who plays for FC Copenhagen:

Excl. News Mathew Ryan: No. 1 from Australia was offered to @borussia in the last days. The 30 y/o can leave Kopenhagen in winter with a cheap release clause of 500k! BMG bosses are checking this option as a possible successor of Sommer. Other clubs are in ( ). @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/OsRJxvmig7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 2, 2023

Interestingly, Blick journalist Andreas Böni released different information, stating that Sommer would sign a long-term deal if he transfers to Bayern Munich:

According to Blick information, Bayern really want Sommer and have committed to it. He’s the ideal solution because his goalkeeping matches Bayern’s style of play perfectly. It’s also a fact that if Sommer joins Bayern, he’ll sign until at least 2025, which is in line with his status on the market: Gladbach has long had an offer to extend his contract until 2026. Rumors that Manchester United will get serious (again) in the summer persist. But now everything boils down to Bayern - and it should happen as quickly as possible. The record champion is already flying this Friday to the training camp in Qatar. Sommer is expected to be on board to get to know his teammates.

The truth might lie somewhere in between the two stories, but it is clear that there are a lot of wheels in motion with this pursuit.