A new challenge ... in court? Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona sued by Espanyol over red card controversy

Man, La Liga sure is weird, huh? It’s only been six months since Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich to go to FC Barcelona, and the striker has already landed in hot water. RCD Espanyol have lodged a complaint with the RFEF regarding the striker’s participation in the derby on Saturday, arguing that he was ineligible to play due to a red card suspension.

Indeed, Lewandowski did receive a double-yellow card against Osasuna back in November, which normally would’ve kept him out of the subsequent game vs. Espanyol. However, Barca launched an appeal with a Madrid court to get the player’s suspension overturned, and the the punishment was indeed suspended on short notice before the match began. Note, this doesn’t mean that his suspension is overturned entirely — he could still serve a three game ban later down the line.

Per Sport1, if Espanyol’s appeal is accepted, the result of the game would be changed from a 1-1 draw to 3-0 in Espanyol’s favor. Meanwhile, Barcelona also have no idea if Lewandowski will be eligible to play the club’s next three games, since the state of his suspension has been left in limbo. With games against the likes of Atletico Madrid and Getafe coming up, Xavi will undoubtedly miss his star striker if the ban is upheld.

Honestly, as an outsider, this seems like such a strange controversy. How can the league not be sure about a suspension? Even if Barca did appeal, why did a court find cause to intervene? And why did it all happen in the eleventh hour? Barca and La Liga had the entire World Cup to get this whole thing sorted.

It’s just a weird situation all-round. At least you can be sure that Lewandowski is getting the new challenges he craved — this kind of thing would never happen in the Bundesliga.